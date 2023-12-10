The weird and wondrous world of ‘Wonka’
'As this is a Roald Dahl universe movie, the world isn't a gracious, warm and welcoming place,' says director Paul King. Tymon Smith finds out more
10 December 2023 - 00:00
With the festive season upon us, it’s time for a big budget family movie that will keep young people entertained and remind parents of the escapist magic of the big screen in a year whose realities often seem depressingly inescapable. Enter Paddington director Paul King, his writing collaborator Simon Farnaby and Hollywood’s most sought-after young leading man Timothée Chalamet, who bring the backstory of Roald Dahl’s beloved chocolate magnate Willy Wonka to colourful, magical and musical life in Wonka...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.