The Winter King — a gritty, humanist retelling
The legend of King Arthur is given a revamp and a radical reinterpretation in the television adaptation of 'The Winter King'
10 December 2023 - 00:00
The Winter King is a new historical drama series based on the first book in Bernard Cornwell’s popular series about the legend of King Arthur. Adapted for television by Ed Whitmore and directed by Otto Bathurst, the show stars Iain De Caestecker as Arthur, Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin and Ellie James as druid priestess Nimue. Tymon Smith spoke to the cast about what this latest version of a legend that’s held the popular imagination for centuries has in store for new audiences...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.