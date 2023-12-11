Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Prime touches on art, drinks and cruises, and chats to Claire Johnston

Whether it's whisky or wine, SA art or artists, urban lifestyle trends or probiotics, we've got you covered in this issue

11 December 2023 - 11:57
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Picture: Business Day/123RF/loft39studio
Picture: Business Day/123RF/loft39studio

In this issue of Prime we asked our experts to share their advice around unlocking wealth and investing in local and offshore portfolios.

We also dive into urban lifestyle living trends, and chat to Mango Groove's Claire Johnston ahead of the band's 40th anniversary in 2024.

We examine why investing in SA art and artists makes sense, showcase exhibitions and auctions not to be missed, review some great whisky blends, and try some summer wine and food pairings.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Got R600,000 lying around? Experts agree that whisky is a good investment

The Christmas season has arrived, with scant regard for South Africa's cost-of-living crisis. Big-budget booze with sobering price tags is back on ...
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | All roads led to Diamond Walk for Black Coffee’s store opening, ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. SA is among the world's 'most unspoilt' places, according to Instagram Travel
  3. Luxury cruise or a thanks in the parking lot? Lifestyle
  4. Sex Talk: Why do I feel nothing during sex? Lifestyle
  5. Big Apple initiation for MaXhosa The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

A new political leader in South Africa: Meet Roger Jardine
Harvard, Penn Heads Under Fire for Answers on Antisemitism