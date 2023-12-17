‘May December’: an intriguing tale of transgression
Starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, Todd Haynes’ latest offering is a grown-up movie about character, ethics, and the lies we tell ourselves
17 December 2023 - 00:00
The title of the film May December, starring Hollywood royalty Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, is an allusion to the age differences between a female and male couple. That trend has traditionally reflected many men’s second or third marriages or older men hooking up with women, often younger than their own daughters. But how does society react when the “older person” is female and the inappropriate “young thing” is male? Often the response is: disgusting, shocking, repulsive, weird...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.