LAST WORD
You had me at 'hello'
Greeting random strangers may ensure your embattled psyche makes it intact to the so-called holidays, writes Aspasia Karras
17 December 2023 - 00:00
I was advised to stop reading the news. Immediately. It seems that what I thought were measured, calm, assessments of the situation in Gaza and the Ukraine are being interpreted by my interlocutors as indicators of dangerously high stress levels. Every conversation ends in the same concerned conclusion: “Maybe you should stop reading the news.” Ja. As to my feelings on the prospects of Trump in the next US election and the subsequent impact on the world, let it just be said that my blood pressure, already teetering at dangerously explosive levels, may break free from the shackles of my fragile veins and cause an arterial thrombosis second to none. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.