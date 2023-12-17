LAST WORD

You had me at 'hello'

Greeting random strangers may ensure your embattled psyche makes it intact to the so-called holidays, writes Aspasia Karras

I was advised to stop reading the news. Immediately. It seems that what I thought were measured, calm, assessments of the situation in Gaza and the Ukraine are being interpreted by my interlocutors as indicators of dangerously high stress levels. Every conversation ends in the same concerned conclusion: “Maybe you should stop reading the news.” Ja. As to my feelings on the prospects of Trump in the next US election and the subsequent impact on the world, let it just be said that my blood pressure, already teetering at dangerously explosive levels, may break free from the shackles of my fragile veins and cause an arterial thrombosis second to none. ..