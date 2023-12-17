YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | December 17-23

TAURUS
April 20 — May 20
You’re on the verge of becoming a great deal more gorgeous, decidedly more charming and a lot more successful ... in a few weeks. For now, though, you’re wondering why you look and feel 30 years older than god. No problem. Use the down times to spring clean – and maybe rustle up a few new recipes for that dinner party you’re planning. Pay attention to these energies. You’ll discover that feeling good about yourself is much more about instinct than actual facts. Interesting.
GEMINI
May 21 — June 20
Despite your revolutionary ideas and brilliant mind, right now you’re as stubborn and inflexible as it’s possible to be. In other words, if they’re not doing it your way, they’re doing it wrong. You might even be right about that, but that’s not the point. For now your planets are in a rebellious mood which, for you, means learning something fascinating and unexpected. It’s a week to stand back and watch. And be willing to adapt.
CANCER
June 21 — Jul 22
Presumably you’ve done what you need to do at work and are planning some personal time. Good for you. And yes, it’s a very good idea to ignore the nagging voice of guilt. Guilt is a standard Cancerian enemy - to be put firmly in its place. Besides, if you try anything worthy this week, it’ll backfire. Put your energies where they’ll be appreciated. Your instincts will tell you where you’re needed most. They’re working overtime.
LEO
Jul 23 — Aug 22
Secrets – your favourite – are buzzing all around you. Only snag is, they’re about to come out. If it’s business, there are silent partners whose names you don’t know. If it’s love, it’s forbidden. And if it’s family, there’s a skeleton hunt. The lesson here is about learning to trust yourself first – and others next. This is not a game. There are lives involved. Wait for next year before making any meaningful choices. Everything will make more sense in January.
VIRGO
Aug 23 — Sep 22
How’s your love life? Not so good? This might be the perfect moment to sneak off for a break – preferably on a desert island and certainly by yourself. Frankly, you’re temporarily unfit for human consumption. So if you’re staying, keep your fabulous opinions to yourself, and make lengthy lists of ways in which you’d like to improve yourself. Start by tuning in to your instincts. They’re making a whole lot more sense than anything your head has come up with.
LIBRA
September 23 — October 22
There you are, tottering happily along when a huge chasm opens up in the middle of the road. Do you fall in? Or do you skirt deftly around it? Awareness is the key. Your week screams danger at you, yet offers myriad ways to avoid it. No snoozing at your desk; it’s red alert week for you. If you’re ready to trust yourself, you’ll finally discover the meaning of magic. And yes, you are the magician.
SCORPIO
October 23 — November 21
You’ve never felt better in your life. In fact, for once, it’s great just to be alive – even if that life is taking a slightly deviant turn. No matter. You’re in the mood to view it as a movie in occasional need of rewrites. And you’re the one with the pen. You have three weeks to doodle after which some choices will be made for you. So, what would you have different? Or has everything moved into position without your help? It happens sometimes.
YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | December 17-23
What the stars have in store for you
Image: 123rf.com/rudzhan
SAGITTARIUS
November 22 — December 21
Money's up. But this doesn't mean you need to dash out and spend every cent before you even get to feast your eyes. Work on some money management. And if you really can't, get some help. Try not to sign any important agreements before next month. Then, in your five spare moments, think about dropping that grudge against someone you really love. And get over it.
CAPRICORN
December 22 — January 19
Those inexplicable personality changes, happening without your permission, are winding down. So although you’re no longer who you once were, you’re certainly on more familiar ground. The point is, your destiny is the inevitable mastery of all you survey. But first you need to understand basic humility - and that’s the toughest one of all. You have three weeks to practice. The planets are doing their own thing without you.
AQUARIUS
January 20 — February 18
Ignore the intellect and go with the gut, for once. It’s time to put those seemingly crazy plans in action - to astonish your friends and annoy the relatives who thought you were a nutcase. But whatever you’ve come up with - be it an idea or an item - let someone know before the moment passes. And preferably let someone else handle the finances. That’s not your strong suit. Besides, there’ll soon be plenty to go around.
PISCES
February 19 — March 20
Suddenly you love your life - or will do fairly soon. In other words, if you’re not already sitting in the chair of your choice, put on your tap shoes and start dancing. The spotlight is on you, and people around you are wanting to be impressed. Watch for changes in mood or action. Something big is about to happen. Make sure you’re in front of the queue. More importantly, make sure you’re listening to your instincts. They’re pumping now.
ARIES
March 21 — April 19
Current planetary slow downs won’t stop you earning money, but they’ll change the pace at which it arrives. Don’t sign anything now, and don't believe any outlandish promises. The cosmos is testing your instincts and playing with your dreams. Until early next month, save your pennies and be good. Communications are off and confusion reigns. It’s the perfect time to enjoy mindless holiday madness.
A new year, a new you: what the stars have in store for you in 2023
Your Chart: Beth Vale
Work is your answer. When in doubt, work. Your biggest problem is that you hate to appear vulnerable. Which means everyone around you thinks you’re invincible – while you’re wondering why no-one seems to care if you drop where you stand. So you work. It keeps you sane. You’ve had a rough couple of years, but things are about to change. You could have a financial windfall, or a chance to travel. The problems at home could prompt the kind of move you didn’t think you could make. The point is, you have an important role to play – and if your family obligations stop you playing it, the planets will shove the obstacles aside. This is your chance to make voluntary shifts before they’re made for you. You may feel truly alone for a while, but you’re not. And you’ll have the opportunity to take your power back and make a real contribution. Once you’ve done that, you can take another look at a love life that needs a little work. There’s no rush. One step at a time is fine. You’re doing much better than you think.
Want your chart read? E-mail Linda Shaw at onasklindashaw@mweb.co.za
