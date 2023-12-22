How Martin Scorsese set out to make one movie and ended up with another
Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic movie that challenged the seasoned auteur and his legendary actors, writes Margaret Gardiner
22 December 2023 - 08:30
After reading David Grann’s book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, Martin Scorsese decided to present the true story of greed, serial murder and racial injustice as a film about the FBI’s investigation into the systematic murder of almost 30 Osage Native Americans in the early 1920s to obtain the title to their land when oil was discovered beneath it. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.