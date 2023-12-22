YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | December 24 - January 6

CANCER
(June 21 – Jul 22)
With the festivities connecting you to Wednesday’s Cancer full moon, loyalty to home, family and country suddenly seem immensely important. Don’t question it – even if the idea seems less exciting than your dreams. Just go where the energies take you. Call the relatives, invite the folks over, show you care. This is one time when your time is valued. No need for elaborately wrapped gifts. They just want you.
LEO
(Jul 23 – Aug 22)
As you’re about to discover, there’s a vast difference between expectation and reality. To avoid disappointment, try looking at what you’ve got instead of what you think you want. Wednesday’s festive full moon sends opportunities to change your life – if you really want to. But don’t waste them sitting around bemoaning lost dreams. This week’s planets are sending reminders of your own extraordinarily magical powers.
VIRGO
(Aug 23 – Sep 22)
No criticisms allowed – either in or out. The planets are demanding full attendance from all your optimistic streaks. People you'd almost forgotten – but like enormously – will reappear. They have something special to tell you. And Wednesday’s full moon is reminding you to trust those extraordinary instincts. Ignore anything logical. This is a time for magic and romance. Take your pick of wishes.
LIBRA
(Sep 23 – Oct 22)
Life has been interesting lately and it’s about to get much better. True, this may mean holding back on final plans for a while. But if it does, think of the extra time as an investment in your future. The gods are on your side now. So use any extra moments to investigate anything even mildly confusing. And for the rest, think winner. Wednesday’s full moon enhances the festive energies – and your undoubtedly magical powers.
SCORPIO
(Oct 23 – Nov 21)
Although the pace has slowed to an annoying reverse, take comfort in the knowledge that your net worth is on the rise. Money comes easily now, with exciting new deals emerging during parties and conversations. So go ahead - fill your social diary. By the second week of January, you’ll understand what’s really going on. Meanwhile, take a break. Trust your instincts. And call your friends. They’ll help you understand the new life you’re busy creating.
SAGITTARIUS
(Nov 22 – Dec 21)
How about a couple of weeks off? In fact, do you even remember how it felt to gaze inanely out the window, without a care in the world? Don’t laugh. Life’s lessons are just as much about smiling as frowning; about receiving as giving. Try this: Imagine all your guilt being poured into a large bag. Seal the bag and stash it. It’ll still be there any time you want it back. Wednesday’s motherly full moon will start the peace process. Inhale the good stuff.
Your Chart
Yavna Singh
December 1 2004, Pietermaritzburg, 10h20
Sun sign: Sagittarius
Moon sign: Cancer
Rising sign: Aquarius
Part of you wants to dash off and see the world. The other part wants to stay home and make babies. Keep in mind that part of your life purpose is to find your strength through independence. Once you’ve decided who you want to be, you can start letting others into your world. You have extraordinary talents and a dazzling career ahead of you. Ultimately, you’ll be wanting to work for yourself, creating your own routine. The most important part of your life is about innovation and a willingness to embrace different traditions and beliefs. You may feel unheard and misunderstood until you become more comfortable with your own world view. Meanwhile, don’t expect anyone to understand you before you’ve begun to understand yourself. You’re no ordinary woman, which means your life will be exciting, adventurous and often confusing. Be ready to experiment with everything. Money will be more plentiful next year. Use it to plan at least one trip. If you decide to move – town or country – tell yourself you can always come back. Don’t let guilt or fear prevent you from living a magnificent life. You were born at exactly the right time. Take a giant leap into your life. And trust yourself to make the best decisions – because you always will.
Want your chart read? Email Linda Shaw on asklindashaw@mweb.co.za
YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | December 24 - January 6
What the stars have in store for you
Image: 123rf.com/rudzhan
CAPRICORN
(Dec 22 – Jan 19)
There’s a wonderful new enthusiasm that’s been hiding under a cloud of responsibility for far too long. You’re bursting with a confidence that can literally make dreams come true. The ideas are there. As long as you can resist that age-old compulsion to doubt their source, you’ll find the courage to take that leap into the unknown. Wednesday’s full moon brings help from an unexpected source. Meanwhile, name your price. You need to know what you’re worth.
AQUARIUS
(Jan 20 – Feb 18)
The festive vibes together with Wednesday’s powerful full moon crams your unaccustomed heart with profound emotion. No point trying to talk your way out of this one. You might as well let yourself feel whatever you need to and enrich yourself with the experience. Not only that - a moon this determined wants you to complete unfinished business. Put down anything no longer fulfilling, tune in to your fabulous instincts and get on with your life.
PISCES
(Feb 19 – Mar 20)
Peculiar flashes of inspiration feel like visitations from outer space but are, in fact, simply sparks of genius sneaking through the haze of distractions. And there’s no-one to match you at distractions. But for now, not even you can stop the magical flow – provided you stop fretting about the outcome for five minutes. Tune in to Wednesday’s fabulous full moon and you may even discover a way to re-invent the wheel. Or something a tad more useful.
ARIES
(Mar 21 – Apr 19)
Dancing on the tables may not be the very best way to show off your many talents. But with a little of your endless imagination, you could certainly come up with a more appropriate performance. No rush, though. The planets are particularly peculiar now, and you’ll only get your head back on straight in the second week of January. Meanwhile, use Wednesday’s full moon to initiate the changes. Next year is a good one.
TAURUS
(20 APRIL – 20 MAY)
Think brilliant ideas and magical plans. This is your big moment for examining the senses and discovering what each one has to offer. And while you’re waiting for the planets to kick in, spare a thought for a desultory love life. Find out what it needs to make it work. Somehow you’ve forgotten that no matter what day it is, it’s still your job to make yourself happy. Tune in to your instincts. They’re at their peak. Christmas magic is yours to play with.
GEMINI
(May 21 – June 20)
Start packing ... soon. Your lucky stars are waiting for you to take the first step. Think about all the romantic faraway places you’ve dreamed of, and pick one. You may find that your fantasies coincide perfectly with an offer that’s being finalised early next year. Stay focused on the big picture and keep going. Trust those fabulous instincts rather than that endlessly babbling mind. The planets think you deserve something good. Be ready to receive.
