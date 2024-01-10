Lifestyle

Seven upmarket MPV picks for leisurely touring

If you need a new luxury bus, there's plenty on the market

10 January 2024 - 10:23
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Hyundai Staria gives spaceship vibes.
The Hyundai Staria gives spaceship vibes.
Image: Supplied

For many South African families holiday season means long-distance hauling. Loading up everything and the family pet for a sojourn in a location far, far away from the habitat of the daily hustle. Maybe your tired but faithful crossover or sport-utility vehicle is not up to the task and a bigger steed is on the agenda.

Take a look at these seven multi-purpose vehicle picks, with ample seating for the whole gang. We've singled out the high-grade versions of these respective ranges, replete with the creature comforts to support self-care and soft living. All are diesel, with automatic gearboxes.

The Ford Tourneo Custom is a good value option.
The Ford Tourneo Custom is a good value option.
Image: Supplied

Ford Tourneo Custom 2.0 SiT SWB Limited

A new Tourneo is imminent in 2024, which possibly represents a good opportunity to haggle with your local Ford shop on the current model. The underrated eight-seater blue oval bus has proved its worth since being introduced in 2013, kept fresh by various revisions throughout its life-cycle. It's priced competitively too, as the least expensive on this list. From: R843,900

Opel's Zafira Life is underrated.
Opel's Zafira Life is underrated.
Image: Supplied

Opel Zafira Life 2.0 TD Elegance

Abroad, the Zafira Life has various badge-engineered doppelgangers: the Peugeot Traveller, Toyota ProAce and Citroën Space Tourer. This passenger-friendly version of the Opel Vivaro commercial vehicle represents a pleasant, left-field option. One of the highlights of the Elegance is a panoramic roof extending from the second row, bound to delight occupants. From: R964,900

Carnival makes for a luxurious tourer, in this life, or journeying to the next.
Carnival makes for a luxurious tourer, in this life, or journeying to the next.
Image: Supplied

Kia Carnival 2.2 CRDi SXL

Kia positions its Carnival as a more spacious, luxurious alternative as an executive sedan for the same money. Note that it has a lower, wider stance than the conventional, bus-type models sharing this list. This affords it a more car-like feel than its counterparts. The cabin is undeniably upmarket and well suited to touring. Compelling choice, though the hearse stigma might be hard for some to live with. From: R1,121,995

Toyota Quantum VX offers Lexus-like levels of plushness.
Toyota Quantum VX offers Lexus-like levels of plushness.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Quantum 2.8 LWB VX Premium

The best seats in the business? Just look at the sumptuous captain chairs in the second and third rows of the Quantum VX, resembling the business-class cabin of an Emirates aircraft. Aside from the obvious interior appointments, the nine-seater VX is also stylistically different to its namesake, which is better known for its role as the public transport mainstay in our country. From: R1,187,000

Hyundai Staria 2.2D Luxury

There is no mistaking this for anything else on the road, but it might fit in among crafts from outer space. Suitably-titled, the Staria resembles a creation one envisages scooting around the constellations. Hugely spacious, of course, but a lesser-punted drawcard is how well it drives: a rigid body, well-sorted chassis and generous insulation gives the Hyundai bus a sophisticated feel unmatched by rivals. Yes, including the three-pointed star model. From: R1,232,900

Volkswagen's Caravelle is a legitimate icon.
Volkswagen's Caravelle is a legitimate icon.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen Caravelle 2.0 BiTDI Highline 4Motion

South Africans from virtually all generations have some affinity with the Volkswagen Transporter and its people-orientated Caravelle derivative. Whether your association is one of a David Kramer wearing "vellies" or K.O and Kid X fusing Kwaito and rap on Caracara - the German brand's bus remains coveted. Four-wheel drive gives it an edge in this competition if you plan on dirt-roading. From: R1,464,800

V-Class owners seem to like the finer things.
V-Class owners seem to like the finer things.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz V300 Special Edition

Social media offers interesting depictions of the average V-Class owner. The V300 Special Edition may not come with a Fieldbar cooler and supply of Veuve Clicquot as standard (to enjoy only when you arrive at your destination), but it does boast other amenities. This includes 19-inch AMG wheels, an AMG roof box, a 15-speaker Burmester audio system and cupholders with heating and cooling functionality. From: R2,303,001

What is South Africa's most patriotic car?

In Heritage Month, Brenwin Naidu looks for the model that best represents Mzansi.
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Blue oval diaries: living with a 2023 Ford Ranger

The Sunday Times Lifestyle motoring team spent 7,000km with the Ford Ranger. This is how it went
Lifestyle
4 months ago

INTERVIEW | Women revving things up in the motoring world

This month we cast the spotlight on remarkable women in the automotive industry. In our third instalment, we feature trailblazers from Stellantis and ...
Motoring
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ‘Succession’ and ‘The Bear’ win top TV honours at Golden Globes Lifestyle
  2. CRAIG JACOBS | Hollywood stars Josh Duhamel and Rick Hoffman celebrate NYE at ... Lifestyle
  3. Politicians swear by prophet TB Joshua Lifestyle
  4. Will Smith’s former assistant claims he walked in on him in a compromising ... Lifestyle
  5. Jail rape melted the ice in brutal gangster's heart Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...