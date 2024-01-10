Seven upmarket MPV picks for leisurely touring

For many South African families holiday season means long-distance hauling. Loading up everything and the family pet for a sojourn in a location far, far away from the habitat of the daily hustle. Maybe your tired but faithful crossover or sport-utility vehicle is not up to the task and a bigger steed is on the agenda.

Take a look at these seven multi-purpose vehicle picks, with ample seating for the whole gang. We've singled out the high-grade versions of these respective ranges, replete with the creature comforts to support self-care and soft living. All are diesel, with automatic gearboxes.