WATCH | Global stars' video supporting SA's case against Israel attracts millions of views

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi applauded the artists for adding their voices in a case that has received mixed reactions internationally.
“This is truly a powerful show of international solidarity. Game of Thrones actors read South Africa’s case word by word because they know the western television media blocked it. This is what artists do! They take sides in favour of the oppressed and speak truth to power,” Ndlozi said.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela described the video by artists as “extraordinary”.
“Extraordinary, watch as Game of Thrones stars read out South Africa’s submission to the ICJ. This is an important fairness move given that key media outlets in the geopolitical north did not live stream South Africa’s presentation but live-streamed Israel’s,” she said.
Here are some highlights from SA and Israel's arguments:
“The court should order Israel to cease killing and causing serious mental and bodily harm to Palestinian people in Gaza, to cease the deliberate infliction of conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction as a group, to prevent and punish direct and public incitement to genocide, and to rescind related policies and practices, including regarding the restriction on aid and the issuing of evacuation directives,” South Africa’s application read.
Israel’s legal team blamed Hamas attack for the deadly Gaza war.
Tal Becker, legal adviser to Israel’s ministry of foreign affairs, told court Israel’s armed forces were merely defending its citizens after 1,200 people were killed during the Hamas attacks on October 7, a day set for the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.
“The applicant has sought to invoke this term in the context of Israel’s conduct in a war it did not start and did not want. A war in which Israel is defending itself against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist organisations whose brutality knows no bounds,” Becker said.
“The civilian suffering in this war, like in all wars, is tragic and heartbreaking. As this court has already made clear, the Genocide Convention was not designed for the brutal impact of intensive hostilities on the civilian population even when the use of force raises ‘very serious issues of international law and involves unanimous suffering and continuing loss of life’.”
WATCH | Global stars' video supporting SA's case against Israel attracts millions of views
Actors from Game of Thrones, The Crown, Sex and the City and The Originals among those who showed support for South Africa's case at the world court
This is the first in a series of videos that will go through the comprehensive facts laid out by South Africa in its case against Israel.
Art met activism as millions watched renowned global actors read parts of South Africa’s application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel for the Gaza war.
The artists are trying to spread awareness of the landmark case requesting a ceasefire in the prolonged war that has claimed thousands of civilian lives.
South Africa applied to the world court requesting an order for the suspension of military operations in Gaza, arguing Israel committed genocide against Palestinian people after the attacks by Hamas in Israel on October 7 2023.
Actors such as Charles Dance, Lena Headey, Cynthia Nixon, Khalid Abdalla, Steve Coogan, Tunde Adebimpe, Maisie Richardson-Seller, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Adam Bakri, Kathleen Chalfant, Liam Cunningham, Stephen Dillane and many others stepped out of their artistry arena to put a spotlight on the historic case.
‘It is a matter of urgency. We expect an outcome soon’: Ngcukaitobi on SA vs Israel court order
The creatives — from popular movies and drama series including Game of Thrones, The Crown, Sex in the City and The Originals — filmed themselves reading parts of South Africa’s 84-page application to the international court. The video compilation was published by Palestine Festival of Literature and gained global traction and millions of people watched it on social media.
“It is important to place the acts of genocide in the broader context of Israel’s conduct towards Palestinians during its 75-year-long apartheid, its 56-yearlong belligerent occupation of Palestinian territory and its 16-year-long blockade of Gaza, including the serious and ongoing violations of international law associated therewith, including grave breaches of the Fourth Geneva Convention,” British-born actor Dance read.
The video — shared on a social page, In Context, on X — had more than 15-million views on Monday.
