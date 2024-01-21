Making waves as water baby surfs to the Paralympics
Similo Dlamini, who has only one fully functioning leg due to a birth defect, has found her niche in swimming and surfing
21 January 2024 - 00:00
Para surfer Similo Dlamini may be a late bloomer in the sport but she is making enough waves in the surfing world to help realise her dream of representing South Africa if surfing is included at the 2028 Paralympics...
