'Poor Things': an exquisite monster of a movie
Yorgos Lanthimos's Golden Globe-winning movie stitches together genres, themes and ideas to create a film that, like its lead character, is as seductively intriguing as a car crash
“Beware; for I am fearless, and therefore powerful,” says the monster in Mary Shelley’s iconic novel, Frankenstein. It could be the mantra of the main character, Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), in Yorgos Lanthimos's Golden Globe-winning Poor Things, based on a retelling of Shelley's famous Victorian, Prometheus myth masterpiece. The screenplay, written by Tony McNamara, is based on Alasdair Gray’s award-winning 1992 novel which replaces Frankenstein's hideous monster with a gorgeous, perfectly proportioned woman-child, let loose on the world when her uncontainable spirit of adventure propels her beyond the safe confines of her creator's comfortable, yet extremely strange London home...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.