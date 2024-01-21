Second chance to gorge on German cream
German group Milky Chance will be back in February on their second tour of South Africa. Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch tell us they’re looking forward to
21 January 2024 - 00:00
South Africa must have done something right when Milky Chance visited in 2015 to play at Vodacom in the City and at Rocking the Daisies. The duo from Germany are heading back this year as part of their international “Living in a Haze” tour. Since dropping their first hit, Stolen Dance, from their 2013 album Sadnecessary, the childhood friends-turned-global-musicians Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch have released lots more music they’re excited to share with local fans. ..
