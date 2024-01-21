LAST WORD
Shamelessly authentic
Somewhere in the 20th Century we replaced sincerity with authenticity, but neither seems to help with those moral blind spots, writes Aspasia Karras
21 January 2024 - 00:00
I don’t know if you’ve read about the high-flying economist Dr Thabi Leoka, who’s been sitting on various boards, presidential councils and department of finance panels, influencing key decisions that affect South Africans in their pockets, ie, where it hurts. It transpires Dr Leoka’s PHD may or may not be an actual thing, as in non-existent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.