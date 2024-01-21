Train’s first tour to South Africa, in May, promises to be a humdinger
Ahead of Train’s first tour to South Africa in 2024, Sanet Oberholzer chats to the band’s frontman to find out what fans can expect of their Cape Town and Joburg shows
21 January 2024 - 00:00
Train, formed in San Francisco in 1994, were catapulted to international fame when they won their first Grammy in 2001 for Drops of Jupiter. With further hits such as Hey Soul Sister and Drive By, the band has continued to create earworm-inducing songs and in May they will be visiting South Africa for the first time.Frontman Patrick Monahan talks about Train’s trajectory as a band. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.