Last Word
DeSanctimoniously pussy-whipped
Obviously, people would rather vote for a real man with a fake tan and who grabs the pussies as opposed to identifying with them
28 January 2024 - 00:00
Last year — or about a million light years ago in “real time” — Budweiser Lite attempted to attract a younger audience to beer by appealing to the LGBTQ plus plus plus community through the valiant efforts on Instagram and TikTok of one Dylan Mulvaney. They met with some resistance...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.