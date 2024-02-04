Lifestyle

Chinese New Year: The year of the (hungry) Dragon

Food — eating it, talking about it, sharing it — is a unique thread of connection made in kitchens, at dinner tables and at community gatherings, and Chinese New Year celebrations is no different, writes Ufrieda Ho

04 February 2024 - 00:00 By Ufrieda Ho

I get my mom on the phone for a check-in chat. She’s in Hong Kong with my sister, who’s lived on the island archipelago for over 25 years now...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. New BMW 5-Series lands in South Africa this February Lifestyle
  2. Pearl Thusi gets her mojo back after social media detox Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Yvonne Chaka Chaka fights for artists, Thembi Seete dishes on that ... Lifestyle
  4. Try some thrift chic at Sona fashion week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | February 4 to 10 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Don't underestimate Cape Verde': Former PSL goalkeeper warns Bafana | Arena ...
'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...