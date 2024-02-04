Chinese New Year: The year of the (hungry) Dragon
Food — eating it, talking about it, sharing it — is a unique thread of connection made in kitchens, at dinner tables and at community gatherings, and Chinese New Year celebrations is no different, writes Ufrieda Ho
04 February 2024 - 00:00
I get my mom on the phone for a check-in chat. She’s in Hong Kong with my sister, who’s lived on the island archipelago for over 25 years now...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.