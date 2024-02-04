Chinese New Year: The year of the (hungry) Dragon

Food — eating it, talking about it, sharing it — is a unique thread of connection made in kitchens, at dinner tables and at community gatherings, and Chinese New Year celebrations is no different, writes Ufrieda Ho

I get my mom on the phone for a check-in chat. She’s in Hong Kong with my sister, who’s lived on the island archipelago for over 25 years now...