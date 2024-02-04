Movie Review

More meh than magic: ‘Argylle’ doesn’t live up to the hype

It tries hard to give you that ‘Matthew Vaughn magic’, but the story’s thinner than cotton thread

In recent years, the new generation of heavy-hitting US studios have been making big, expensive plays for slices of the action/adventure/comedy pie. Netflix opened its chequebook to snap up Avengers directors, the Russo Brothers, for the underwhelming Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans action spectacle, The Gray Man...