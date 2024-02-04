Movie Review
More meh than magic: ‘Argylle’ doesn’t live up to the hype
It tries hard to give you that ‘Matthew Vaughn magic’, but the story’s thinner than cotton thread
04 February 2024 - 00:00
In recent years, the new generation of heavy-hitting US studios have been making big, expensive plays for slices of the action/adventure/comedy pie. Netflix opened its chequebook to snap up Avengers directors, the Russo Brothers, for the underwhelming Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans action spectacle, The Gray Man...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.