New voices break free in Cape Town’s ‘Unbound’ art fair
Indulge in a weekend of artistic inspiration at the Cape Town International Conference Centre from February 16 to 18
04 February 2024 - 00:00
Welcome to Cape Town in February where the sidewalks seem like catwalks as the glitterati of the art world come out in force to grace the Mother City in the name of art appreciation. As the Investec Cape Town Art Fair has evolved in the past decade - it's now the 11th edition of the fair held annually at the Cape Town International Conference Centre - it has upped the ante on what it has to offer, including special features and new editions to their line-up of events. ..
