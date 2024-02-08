OPINION | Brand maturity shines through in Kia's cheeky billboards

Among the amusing catalogue of outdoor advertisements is a reminder that SA's Premium SUV of the Year isn't German.

In the far left of the frame is a close-up of a quizzical-looking, elderly bespectacled, grey-haired man who almost looks like he works in the engineering department of your favourite Teutonic carmaker.

The short, sharp copy is impactful, though the picture of the man did leave me wondering. Did I mention that the billboard is erected right next to a BMW dealership?

Christo Valentyn is the GM for marketing at Kia. He said that sometimes it is not as easy as using “beautiful photography and clever words” to convey a message.

Through the campaign, the manufacturer wanted to reinforce its brand virtues differently.

“We wanted to do it in a unique and highly impactful manner that wasn’t too serious and that would — hopefully — get people talking,” he said.

Valentyn said the response from Kia customers has been positive.

“Overall, there has been no backlash or criticism beyond the expected subjective ‘like’ or ‘dislike’ commentary.”

He believes that Kia's audience understands the position of the brand, its tone and the manner in which it communicates.

“They are South Africans, just like us — we are serious about the things that matter but we never let an opportunity for a good laugh pass us by,” according to Valentyn.

From an advertising community perspective, however, the feedback was more ambivalent.

“Few people are as opinionated as marketers, so unsurprisingly, reception has been mixed. Some outright believe the campaign is a wasted opportunity, primarily because there is no vehicle imagery involved anywhere, and because they do not understand the use of facial expressions to underpin each message.”