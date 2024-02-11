Investec Cape Town Art Fair brings the world to SA, and SA to the world
From the impact of colonialism in Mexico to a disconnection with nature in India, artists are bringing global perspectives to this year’s edition of the annual art fair, writes Mary Corrigall
11 February 2024 - 00:00
Inward-looking is one way of describing the South African art scene. The majority of gallery and museum exhibitions present artworks by South African artists. Perhaps this is a legacy of decades of cultural isolation during the apartheid era, or it could be due to our geography — positioned on the tip of the African continent. Maybe we’re just plain self-obsessed? ..
