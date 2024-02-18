LAST WORD
The king has cancer, long live 'The Crown'
The royal drama allows no peace for the slightly underwhelming king with surprising ears and a troublesome son, writes Aspasia Karras
They have to make another season of The Crown. “Not The Crown”, you cry! Haven’t they milked those poor blue bloods with questionable access to their emotions enough? But this stuff is too good not to be televised — practically in real time. Last week, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. You'd be hard pressed to have missed this news — though, to be fair, it is the kind of plot twist that reads more like a midweek episode on the Beautiful and Damned. News outlets are dedicated to real time coverage of the story. Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East pale into insignificance when this human tragedy unfolds at a palace near you. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.