SPOTLIGHT | Erotic thriller, Joburg film festival light up cinemas; Baftas bring the glamour and awards

Spotlight looks in on the British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) held this past week, the Johannesburg Film Festival coming next week, and a new erotic thriller.

Intense, sultry cinema offering Miller's Girl has award-winning Martin Freeman (The Hobbit, Lord of the Rings) as a teacher who enters a complicated relationship during a creative writing assignment with a student played by Jenna Ortega (Wednesday). It explores how easily lines can be crossed when temptation and boundaries are not recognised, and the devastating consequences of these actions. Directed and written by Jade Halley Bartlett, it is on at cinemas.

The 77th Baftas were held on February 18 in London, honouring the best British national and foreign films of 2023. Hosted by David Tennant, the biggest winner was Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which scooped best original score, director, leading actor and supporting actor and other top prizes. Poor Things won five awards, including best actress for Emma Stone, and The Zone of Interest and The Holdovers also made their mark. However, it was Michael J Fox’s surprise appearance as a presenter that provoked the biggest emotional response and a standing ovation. Notable award omissions in the award stakes included Killers of The Flower Moon, Maestro, Saltburn and Barbie, sparking curiosity for what will happen at the Oscars on March 11.

The Johannesburg International Film Festival kicks off on February 28 and concludes on March 3. Content industry professionals across all sectors will gather next week to showcase African and international films. The occasion, with a line-up not to be missed, also brings together up-and-coming film-makers for opportunities around skills transfer and networking.

Don’t miss this week’s segment of upcoming blockbusters Twisters, starring Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), plus a new instalment of the ever-popular Deadpool franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine, from director Shawn Levy, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. We will also get a glimpse of Pixar Animation’s anticipated release of Inside Out 2.