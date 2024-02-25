PUMA's iconic Mostro steals the show at New York Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week kicked off with PUMA relaunching the iconic low silhouette and spiked soled sneaker at its Welcome To The Amazing Mostro show.
25 February 2024 - 00:00
New York Fashion Week kicked off with PUMA relaunching the iconic low silhouette and spiked soled sneaker at its Welcome To The Amazing Mostro show. Complete with versatile futuristic strap closures, the Mostro (Italian for monster) was naturally the star of the show. It may have first graced our wardrobe in 1999, but it looked comfortably contemporary with custom and ready-to-wear pieces from the upcoming Autumn Winter 2024 collections...
