Taking the plunge into BBC's 'Planet Earth'
Narrated by David Attenborough, the third instalment of the natural history franchise takes viewers into the extraordinary lives of some of the world’s most remarkable species
25 February 2024 - 00:00
On the outskirts of Plettenberg Bay, thousands of Cape fur seals frolic on the sun-drenched rocks of Robberg Peninsula, their sleek bodies contrasted against the sea. Beneath the water a predator lurks. Playful barks fill the air as a pup wriggles into the sea. Unbeknown to the yearling, this coast has attracted unprecedented numbers of great white sharks. The seal colony must band together to protect themselves from the silent predator. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.