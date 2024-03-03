Club Kloof, Club Art — where food meets art
CLUB ART is an initiative that blurs the boundaries between art, food and design. As one of the restaurant’s owners, how do you envision this collaboration?
03 March 2024 - 00:00
Michael Carter (owner): An immersive customer experience is the focus with Club Kloof — food is a huge part but there’s more we can do to elevate the experience. Colour, smell, music and subtle unnoticeable touches in the restaurant stimulate the senses to evoke an emotion and memorable experience. Art forms a huge part of the experience — inspiring us, driving the narrative and setting the right tone. We love the idea of using the walls as a gallery. The concept isn’t new but we’re having a lot of fun with it, and who does not love a photo op? ..
