J-Lo's new movie is a self-help music extravaganza for the love addicted
If you've loved and lost and love again, or just want to indulge in some fabulous music, dancing visual extravagance, catch Jennifer Lopez's 'This is Me... Now
03 March 2024 - 00:00
“When Ben and I got back together, we were so happy and in love. We couldn’t believe that we were getting this second chance that neither one of us thought we would ever get. As an artist, it inspired me to go in and make music again... in a way I hadn’t done since This Is Me... Then, 20 years ago.” ..
