Kate Winslet leans in to her funny side in political satire 'The Regime'
The star plays a deeply insecure despot in this political satire from 'Succession' writer Will Tracy
10 March 2024 - 00:00
She may be celebrated as a national treasure in her native England; have earned seven Oscar nominations and one Best Actress win — for The Reader in 2009; be beloved by millions as the star of the biggest film of the 20th century — 1997’s Titanic; and been one of the first A-list actors to embrace the potential offered by television, winning two Emmys in the process — but Kate Winslet, by her own admission, hasn’t done that much comedy. ..
