LAST WORD
Wake me up when the gender wars are over
AI has just answered the burning question that’s plagued generations of humans, and I'm not sure I'll ever fall asleep again
10 March 2024 - 00:00
They’re marketing sleep holidays now. Come on vacation, they say, so you can sleep your way through it. “Power down” on our beautiful beds. Get your sleep hygiene right in our sleep spa. Basically, take a break by way of an extended nap. Why leave your hotel room and, I don’t know, actually go look at stuff, when you can stay in bed and catch up on your forty winks?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.