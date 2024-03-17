Crime, family and nostalgia: ‘White Lies’ unveils South Africa’s intriguing secrets
This new binge-worthy murder mystery mastefully dissects one wealthy family's dynamics against the backdrop of a society grappling with its past sins, writes Leonie Wagner
17 March 2024 - 00:00
Driving through the winding roads of Bishopscourt, Cape Town, the air is warm and thick with a slight hint of eucalyptus and the ocean breeze. Towering trees stand as silent guardians, casting gentle shadows over manicured lawns. Each residence is a testament to opulence and generational wealth. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.