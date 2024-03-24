'Tracking Thabo Bester': the tale of SA’s most famous prison break
Director Nikki Comninos hopes viewers will not just respond to jaw-dropping details of the series but what it says about our fraught, post-apartheid society
24 March 2024 - 00:00
Like many South Africans, director Nikki Comninos first became aware of the story of Thabo Bester when she read an article about a fire at Mangaung prison that had supposedly claimed the life of the convicted felon known as The Facebook Rapist. ..
