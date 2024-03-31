'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' back with a rich and heartfelt storyline
The production team, cast and crew give us the makings of this epic movie
31 March 2024 - 00:00
The new adventure film, out this weekend, pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.