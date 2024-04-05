From electric hatches to spunky crossovers, we drove them all
Searching for SA's 2024 Car of the Year
There were some truly controversial winners in the history of our local Car of the Year competition.
But the three previous victors signalled a prevailing sense — the Peugeot 2008 (2021); Toyota Corolla Cross (2022) and Ford Ranger (2023) are models that resonate with most car buyers.
Let me not get too carried away, lest the 2024 winner is something completely ridiculous.
Probably not likely to happen though, as the scoring system was refined to incorporate metrics that take pricing and sales volumes into consideration. The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has put in some graft to give the competition wider relevance. This year the event was sponsored by Old Mutual Insure.
Early in March, the jury (which includes me) descended on Zwartkops Raceway to evaluate the 17 contenders across eight categories. There is also a road-based testing component, plus off-road sections where applicable. Pretty rigorous stuff, be assured.
Armed with a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen and my well-honed motor-noter senses, it was on with the job of searching for the best cars of 2024.
Starting off with the Budget and Compact category, the Citroën C3 1.2 Feel is the least expensive car in the competition. It costs R236,900. A plucky mover, with a fizzy power source and excellent infotainment, but it felt a bit flimsy in the dynamic sections.
Next up, the Suzuki Fronx 1.5 GLX (R324,900). Confident driving manners, spunky styling, healthy levels of equipment — a lovely little car for the money.
In the Compact Family class, we have the Omoda C5 230T Elegance S (R509,900); Suzuki Grand Vitara 1.5 GL (R368,900) and its twin, the Toyota Urban Cruiser 1.5 XR (R356,100).
The Omoda has a dazzling look and a cabin replete with all bells and whistles. But was found to be lacking in the refinement and ride quality departments.
Suzuki opted to send an automatic version of the Grand Vitara. Its lazy four-speed was unflattering to what is otherwise a well-rounded product.
The manual Urban Cruiser offered livelier performance — but was let down by small omissions like a rear windscreen wiper, inexcusable at the price.
In the Family arena, BMW fielded the X1 sDrive18d X-Line, costing R815,617. The German brand has had its share of Car of the Year trophies over the years. Perhaps the agreeable X1 could be responsible for more silverware. Its tidy handling abilities, clever interior execution and frugality stood out.
You might think the GWM Ora 03 300 Super Luxury (R686,950) has no place in the Family spot. But its dimensions are right on par with typical C-segment hatchbacks. It also happens to be the cheapest electric vehicle in the country. Cute, cuddly styling and a bounty of features (including semi-autonomous driving functions) are among the high points.
Mercedes-Benz earned a spot in the Premium category with its GLC 220d 4MATIC Avantgarde coupé (R1,398,442). Stock issues meant they could only supply the regular-bodied version for testing. Sturdy feel, a hushed cabin and torque-rich diesel motor are part of its strengths. Capacitive touch-operated interior controls proved frustrating.
Also vying for honours in this niche is the Lexus NX 350h EX AWD, undercutting its rival with a price of R1,010,100. It excels in the refinement, interior build quality and standard equipment departments. Cabin has a really cosseting feel.
It is a classic Teutonic clash in the Luxury segment, with the BMW 740i Design Pure Excellence (R2,172,751) toe-to-toe against the fully electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 4MATIC (R2,731,951).
The BMW dazzled with its athleticism and trick features such as Rolls-Royce-style automatically closing doors. Offering a more detached experience, the EQS felt like a very sophisticated pod on wheels.
There was one fighter in the 4x4 Double Cab category this year: the Volkswagen Amarok 3.0 TDI V6 Style 4MOTION. It goes for R966,000. Nearly identical to the Ranger that won last year, the Volkswagen packs creamy V6 power, a well-appointed, digitised interior, accomplished road manners and effortless off-road ability. Would raise eyebrows if it won, however.
In the Adventure SUV category, Lexus was supposed to field its R2,519,000 LX 500d Urban. But no test unit could be supplied, so it was withdrawn.
On the more affordable end of the scale is the Mahindra Scorpio-N 2.2D Z8 4XPLOR (R573,199). It is a major level up from the vehicle it replaces — and finally feels like a product from this decade. Unbreakable off-road feel, seating for seven and a decent list of features, the Indian SUV represents good value.
Now for the Performance contestants. First up, the Ranger 3.0 V6 EcoBoost Raptor 4WD (R1,149,700). Seems out of place — but Ford bills it as a do-it-all performer that can maintain freeway speeds on gravel roads while carting bikes. Or bales of hay.
That may be so, but its ladder-frame chassis, dirt-biased suspension and chunky off-road rubber were impediments on track, testing the car against a true performance lens.
With rear-wheel drive, a compact coupé body style and a potent straight-six motor, the BMW M2 proved exhilarating. But it is also the most expensive car in the category, carrying a price of R1,512,475.
Honda's Civic Type R 2.0 VTEC (R999,900) has been the recipient of great acclaim. With a wonderfully tactile manual gearbox, circuit-tuned suspension and energetic turbocharged VTEC motor, it tickled the senses in a dramatic way.
A bit more on the sober side was the Toyota GR Corolla 1.6T Circuit (R902,400). Its rally-tuned four-wheel drive system ensures unflappable grip, while a comfortable interior and road-friendly suspension makes it a forgiving companion.
With the scores locked in, set to be tallied and audited, the overall 2024 Car of the Year and category winners will be announced in May.