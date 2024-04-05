Searching for SA's 2024 Car of the Year

There were some truly controversial winners in the history of our local Car of the Year competition.

But the three previous victors signalled a prevailing sense — the Peugeot 2008 (2021); Toyota Corolla Cross (2022) and Ford Ranger (2023) are models that resonate with most car buyers.

Let me not get too carried away, lest the 2024 winner is something completely ridiculous.

Probably not likely to happen though, as the scoring system was refined to incorporate metrics that take pricing and sales volumes into consideration. The South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) has put in some graft to give the competition wider relevance. This year the event was sponsored by Old Mutual Insure.

Early in March, the jury (which includes me) descended on Zwartkops Raceway to evaluate the 17 contenders across eight categories. There is also a road-based testing component, plus off-road sections where applicable. Pretty rigorous stuff, be assured.

Armed with a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen and my well-honed motor-noter senses, it was on with the job of searching for the best cars of 2024.