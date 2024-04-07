Lifestyle

On My Radar

Five minutes with... rapper Marco De Vil

The Cape Town-based rapper, singer, songwriter and model shares his playlist with us and tells us what he’s obsessed with on the small and big screen

07 April 2024 - 00:00
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer

If you haven’t heard of Marco De Vil, he’s a Cape Town-based singer, songwriter, rapper, and model...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Romance has a 'fiercely modern attitude' at H&M this autumn The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Palermo personified: Puma releases iconic sneaker in fresh colourways The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Searching for SA's 2024 Car of the Year Lifestyle
  4. Local cruising gets an upgrade with MSC Splendida: here's what it's like on ... Travel
  5. Abdullah Ibrahim: looking back to face the future Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'