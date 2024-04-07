Lifestyle

HOT LUNCH

Mad as a hatter, or is she on to something?

Crystal Birch is on a mission to ensure that we return our bare-headed pates to a behatted state as soon as possible

07 April 2024 - 00:00

Fedora, Trilby, Panama, Boater, Bucket, Flat Cap, Homburg, Porkpie, Newsboy, Cowboy, Top hat, Bowler, Boater, Boonie, Cloche, Fez, Cartwheel, Sombrero, Ivy, Breton, Turban, Derby, Campaign, Hamburg, Ascot...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Mandela’s humble hero Lucas Radebe speaks about life after football Lifestyle
  2. A family that sews together sticks together Lifestyle
  3. ‘Let us invest in our future’: Rhodes Scholarship’s Ndumiso Luthuli Lifestyle
  4. ‘Everything I wanted has come true’: Big dreams can bring you tropical treasure Lifestyle
  5. ‘For me it is life’: Dada Masilo what dance means to her Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Romance has a 'fiercely modern attitude' at H&M this autumn The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Palermo personified: Puma releases iconic sneaker in fresh colourways The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Searching for SA's 2024 Car of the Year Lifestyle
  4. Local cruising gets an upgrade with MSC Splendida: here's what it's like on ... Travel
  5. Abdullah Ibrahim: looking back to face the future Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Mauricio Pochettino says last-gasp win over Man United can be 'turning point'