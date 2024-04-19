SPOTLIGHT | Oscar animation out; 'Soweto Blaze' on Netflix; win Sneziey tickets; sneak peek at SA Fashion Week
Be transported to a dreamlike realm in Japanese fantasy, The Boy and the Heron; it's the high life with low lives in local stoner action-comedy; catch gospel sensation on stage in Durban; rub shoulders with SA's top fashion icons
Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New episodes are out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and on YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.
Watch all episodes
Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need and follow Spotlight on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways
This week’s Spotlight episode features an Oscar-winning animation, Gospel sensation Sneziey, a glimpse at South African Fashion Week, and a local stoner comedy.
A dreamlike world, shared by the living and the dead, sets the stage for the mesmerising Japanese fantasy, The Boy and the Heron, out in cinemas. Mahito, a headstrong 12-year-old boy facing a daunting new life after losing his mother, meets a mischievous heron who helps him uncover the truth about himself. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away), it scooped the Oscar for Best Animated Film. The film has been released in Japanese with English subtitles, and in dubbed English, with a voice cast that includes Christian Bale, Florence Pugh and Robert Pattinson.
Steaming on Netflix, the local stoner-comedy, Soweto Blaze, tells the story of a small-time weed dealer Mo, who yearns to make an honest living. But there is no quick or clean escape, as his dim-witted friends pull him into a get-rich-quick kidnapping scheme that quickly spirals out of control. Directed by Brad Katzen, (The Domestic), and starring Matli Mohapeloa, Dimpho More, Nhlanhla Masiya, expect a fast-paced fun ride.
Three years after her chart-topping debut album, gospel artist Sneziey Msomi makes a triumphant return with her latest EP, Sibonga Umusa, which can be streamed on music platforms. Her inaugural live performance will take place on April 26 in her hometown, Durban, where she will be joined on stage by support acts Malusi Mbokazi, Jumbo and Dumi Mkokstad, and a surprise guest, whose identity will be revealed closer to the time. Additional dates to be announced soon.
Don’t miss the glitz and glamour in Spotlight’s insert on the opening night of South Africa’s biggest fashion event, where celebs and designers rub shoulders. On at the Mall of Africa, the event features 10 shows across three days, showcasing 30 collections. Look out for work from designers such as Imprint, Jacques van der Walt, Ephraim Molingoana, and more.
For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies!
Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.
Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.
Competition giveaway: movie merch & gospel tickets
Spotlight is running two competitions this week: The Boy and the Heron movie merchandise hampers, and two tickets to see gospel sensation Sneziey’s concert in Durban on April 26.
For full competition details and questions, head over to the Spotlight South Africa Facebook page, and DM your answers and contact details by March 28 2024.
Terms and conditions apply.
Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driver’s licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight South Africa on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.