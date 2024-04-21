The business of free tadpoles
At some point one has to grab the bull by the horns, tackle the issue head-on and tell one's teen they won’t go to hell because they throttle the lower abdominal turtle from time to time
21 April 2024 - 00:00
A few weeks ago, I had a conversation with my son during which I told him that SA was politically closer to the Bible Belt in the US than the liberal New York and Los Angeles he consumes on Netflix. (He’s 19, which means he can identify with references about Texas, Mississippi and Alabama far more than Upington or Brakpan)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.