FREE TO READ | Loyalty programmes continue to grow in popularity

The South African Loyalty Landscape white paper by Truth & BrandMapp says 76% of South Africans are using loyalty programmes, up from 67% in 2015.

The report points out that it doesn’t really pay dividends as a consumer to be too promiscuous in programme choice. The more a consumer invests in the programme which they really benefit from, the greater their reward potential.

Among economically active users, loyalty programmes influence where they buy groceries (78%), fuel (55%), bank services (48%), health products and pharmaceuticals (35%) and clothes (33%), as well as which restaurants and coffee shops they use (27%).

The white paper says the “low repertoire of programmes used by mass-market consumers [households with an income below R10,000 a month] does open up an opportunity for more brands serving this market segment to offer loyalty benefits in some shape or form”.

The research reveals that cashback remains the preferred benefit of economically active consumers. It also reveals the biggest gripe from all consumers is points expiring before they can use them.

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):