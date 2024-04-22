Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Loyalty programmes continue to grow in popularity

Wealthier consumers are using almost double the number of these programmes as mass market consumers

22 April 2024 - 14:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Food shopping ranks as the top area in which economically active users are motivated by rewards, followed by fuel, bank services, health and pharmaceutical products, and clothing.
Food shopping ranks as the top area in which economically active users are motivated by rewards, followed by fuel, bank services, health and pharmaceutical products, and clothing.
Image: 123RF/lightfieldstudios

The South African Loyalty Landscape white paper by Truth & BrandMapp says 76% of South Africans are using loyalty programmes, up from 67% in 2015.

The report points out that it doesn’t really pay dividends as a consumer to be too promiscuous in programme choice. The more a consumer invests in the programme which they really benefit from, the greater their reward potential.

Among economically active users, loyalty programmes influence where they buy groceries (78%), fuel (55%), bank services (48%), health products and pharmaceuticals (35%) and clothes (33%), as well as which restaurants and coffee shops they use (27%).

The white paper says the “low repertoire of programmes used by mass-market consumers [households with an income below R10,000 a month] does open up an opportunity for more brands serving this market segment to offer loyalty benefits in some shape or form”.

The research reveals that cashback remains the preferred benefit of economically active consumers. It also reveals the biggest gripe from all consumers is points expiring before they can use them.

 

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

SA spend trend shows resilience as consumers prioritise basics

South African spenders have been more resilient than their global counterparts despite a constrained economic environment, 2023 spending data showed.
Business Times
2 weeks ago

FREE TO READ | Loyalty & Rewards SA magazine

Brands need to pay attention, innovate and offer tangible value if they want to avoid being left behind
Business Times
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | Thebe Magugu’s latest campaign debuts in British Vogue featuring Thuli ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Your Weekly Stars April 22-28 Health & Sex
  3. Birding for beginners II: ticking off the treasures of the Klein Karoo Travel
  4. IN PICS | Mamma Mia! What a week of music, fashion and fine dining Lifestyle
  5. Meet rugby-mad barber ‘Oom Bennie’: snipping players’ and fans’ hair for ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

South Africa: Another loss for ANC to stop former leader Zuma's party from ...
Mashata danced to Michael Jackson’s ‘Heal the World’ before bullets