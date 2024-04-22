'Planet vs Plastic': Woolworths takes another bold step to sustainability

A barrier bag is the thin transparent plastic bag often used to insert loose fruit and vegetables at the fresh produce aisle and bakery sections. Retailers and customers also often use the barrier bags to separate their home detergents and personal care products from other shopping items.

Though plastic barrier bags are technically recyclable, they are deemed problematic as they are too thin to be viable for recyclers to recycle. Often these plastic barrier bags are contaminated with food or waste products so either end up littering our communities, rivers and oceans or going to landfill.

Woolworths recognises that the removal of barrier bags from its stores will require a substantial behavioural shift for both its customers and employees.

“We understand the convenience barrier bags offer, so we have been working on viable solutions,” says Feroz Koor, group head of sustainability at Woolworths. “These include responsibly sourced paper bags for loose fruit and vegetables in the trial stores, absorbent drip mats in the fresh flowers area to catch any excess water, and as part of our ongoing packaging improvements, we’ve recently introduced rotisserie chicken packaging that eliminates the need for a plastic barrier bag.”

The insights gleaned from this 12-store trial will inform future trials and facilitate the eventual removal of plastic barrier bags from all Woolworths stores. The elimination of plastic barrier bags from Woolworths stores equates to the removal of 11-million plastic bags on an annual basis from littering our country and waterways or going to landfill.

To address plastic pollution requires a multifaceted approach that includes not only the reduction of single-use plastics, but also the promotion of recyclable packaging and the integration of recycled materials into product design.