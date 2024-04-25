SPOTLIGHT | 'Boy Kills World', 'The Fall Guy' in cinemas; Comic Con Africa is back in the Cape

This week’s episode looks in on a Hollywood action thriller shot in SA, an exclusive glance at a new telenovela series, and comedic relief with the latest Ryan Gosling cinema release.

Action thriller Boy Kills World, made in SA and out in cinemas, stars a mix of local and international talent, including Famke Janssen, Sharlto Copley, Bill Skarsgard and Jessica van der Koy. The thrilling, frantic and violent story centres on a deaf-mute boy who vows to avenge the murder of his family by a deranged matriarch by attaining martial arts skills. Don’t miss next week’s episode to catch local fan reactions and an interview with Sharlto Copley.

Also, look out for the SA-made game inspired by the film — Super Dragon Punch Force 3 — available for PC and mobile.

At cinemas and IMAX is The Fall Guy, from director David Leitch (Bullet Train, Deadpool 2). It's an action comedy featuring a battle-scarred stuntman (Ryan Gosling) ensnared in a sinister plot as he puts his life on the line to find a movie star who has gone missing. Also starring Emily Blunt, Lee Majors, Teresa Palmer and Hanna Waddingham, this movie has just the right mix of fun, mystery and action for cinema fans.

The pop culture Olympics, Comic Con Africa, makes a triumphant return from April 27-May 1 at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town. Offering activities such as Kids Con, Artists Alley, gaming, cosplay and more, it also features local and international stars such as Veronica Taylor (the voice artist playing Ash in Pokemon), South African-born actress Lesley-Ann Brandt and international star Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 & 3, Avengers: Endgame). This year’s event promises to again offer an unforgettable experience for all pop culture and gaming fans.

On Telemundo, DStv channel 118, is Come Back To Me, starring William Levy, Ximena Herrera and Samadhi Zendejas as the beautiful lead characters. The series follows the tumultuous journey of Nuria whose life takes an unexpected turn when her son is kidnapped in Ciudad de Mexico. The series unfolds with themes of unconditional love, plenty of drama and naturally a high dose of romance. Don’t miss Spotlight’s exclusive interview with actress Ximena Herrera.