First up is the D90, a sport-utility vehicle with seven seats. Power comes from a twin-turbocharged-diesel engine, linked to an eight-speed automatic, with 4x2 and 4x4 on the cards. Next, the G90 will be positioned at the upmarket end of the large multi-purpose vehicle market.
The manufacturer promises independently adjustable rear seats, quilted leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, multi-screen infotainment system spanning the breadth of the front dashboard and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance features.
No pricing has been made available yet for the T60, D90 and G90.
Coming in with an assortment of products with edgy, angular styling, is the GAC Motor family of models. Interesting names, too.
LDV and GAC eye share of local market
Two new Chinese car brands enter SA
Expect to be presented with more options from the Far East
Established car brands face intensifying rivalry from emerging Chinese marques. Firms like Chery have expanded with new divisions, such as Omoda and Jaecoo. Great Wall Motors, which set up shop in the country 16 years ago, now features additional brands like Tank and Ora, in addition to the familiar Haval stable.
Expect to be presented with more options from the Far East. One of them is LDV, which is spearheading its entry with the T60 double-cab. This will be followed by a passenger cars range.
Coming in with an assortment of products with edgy, angular styling, is the GAC Motor family of models. Interesting names, too.
The Emzoom could be its volume-seller, aimed at the B-segment crossover arena. Highlights of the package include “rhythmic lighting” and a smart cabin promising interactive capabilities.
Offering a larger proposition is the Emkoo, a C-segment sport-utility vehicle with a spiffy coupé-like profile.
Rounding-off the GAC trio is the Aion Y. It looks like a compact multi-purpose vehicle, but the brand describes it as a sport-utility vehicle. Fully-electric, it claims to offer buyers an experience that is both luxurious and sustainable.
Perhaps the Aion Y might offer competition to the likes of the BYD ATTO 3 and GWM Ora 03 as the least expensive electric vehicles in the country. Though plans are afoot for 2024, exact launch timing and introduction dates were not confirmed by GAC Motor.
