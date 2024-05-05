Desperately needing nooky
Maybe, as in Hollywood, we should enlist the help of intimacy co-ordinators to get us all back in the mood again in these bleak post-pandemic times?
05 May 2024 - 00:00
A friend was telling me about her new career: she’s now an intimacy co-ordinator. As I understand it, she’s basically a stunt co-ordinator — except for sex. She is very busy because, if the South African movie industry is anything like the global one, sex is suddenly back on the cards. For about a decade, this wasn’t the case. ..
