Furiosa, interview with the stars, Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth
Mad Max films are wildly entertaining but are also cautionary tales. 'This is a movie about people pushed to extremes, they have an emotional journey within this mad, mad world'
When George Miller, Australian filmmaker and creator of the of the Mad Max franchise, was casting for the lead role in his latest instalment Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, he considered the actor who made the character a legend, a shaven-headed Charlize Theron. Then he decided against her reprising her performance. He blamed the CGI de-ageing technology, saying it wasn't advanced enough yet to convincingly tell the story that took place 20 years before the previous film, with Theron in the lead role. In Mad Max: Fury Road, Theron plays Imperator Furiosa a lieutenant in the evil warlord Immortan Joe's army. Millers's latest film goes back in time 20 years and Anya Taylor-Joy plays the younger version of Theron, Furiosa, as she's snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, finding herself in the hands of a biker horde led by the warlord Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth. Unlike Tom Hardy playing Mad Max and Theron, who famously clashed on set, Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth had high praise for each other:..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.