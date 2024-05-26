Lifestyle

Contra.Joburg celebrates Jozi’s creativity

Contra.Joburg gave art afficionados the chance to experience the pulse of the city’s cultural scene

26 May 2024 - 00:00 By staff reporter

Contra.Joburg (previously known as Open Studios) allows art lovers to studio-hop their way across the city, celebrating Joburg talent by visiting artists’ spaces and buying directly from them. This weekend, it offered Joburgers and visitors alike the opportunity to experience the creative pulse of the city by immersing themselves in the diversity of its art offerings. This year, 13 artist studios and spaces participated, which enabled participants to meet some of the 200 artists that took part in the event. There was a different programme each day, as well as a variety of associated activities, such as workshops, demonstrations, panel discussions, and graffiti walks...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Half a century old, but fit and flourishing in their 50s Health & Sex
  2. Two Cape Town restaurants crack World's 50 Best Restaurants extended list Food
  3. Enjoy your bevs almost as much as your workout? Here's why Health & Sex
  4. Creating a space that feels like home: how The Nest Space has made yoga ... Health & Sex
  5. Marmite is back on the shelves, but get your fix quickly as supplies are tight Food

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...