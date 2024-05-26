Contra.Joburg celebrates Jozi’s creativity
Contra.Joburg gave art afficionados the chance to experience the pulse of the city’s cultural scene
Contra.Joburg (previously known as Open Studios) allows art lovers to studio-hop their way across the city, celebrating Joburg talent by visiting artists’ spaces and buying directly from them. This weekend, it offered Joburgers and visitors alike the opportunity to experience the creative pulse of the city by immersing themselves in the diversity of its art offerings. This year, 13 artist studios and spaces participated, which enabled participants to meet some of the 200 artists that took part in the event. There was a different programme each day, as well as a variety of associated activities, such as workshops, demonstrations, panel discussions, and graffiti walks...
