Stogie T on his Reunion act and his new EP ‘Shallow’
OG veteran Stogie T will take his unique brand of hip hop to the Sakifo festival on Reunion Island
02 June 2024 - 06:07
Tumi Molekane, popularly known as Stogie T, is a certified OG veteran of the South African hip hop scene. And with a new EP Shallow just released, he’s on his way to represent the country, the continent and offer his live melding of jazz and hip hop to audiences at this year’s 20th edition of the Sakifo music festival on Réunion Island. ..
