Up your cool quotient by learning to drive ‘kasi’ style
Ending up with your brains splattered all over the road is preferable to wearing your seat belt and looking like a moegoe
02 June 2024 - 00:00
Today I’ll prove that the adage “not all heroes wear capes” is spot on. I’m going to give you a tutorial on how to drive an automobile while black and living in a township. We, the people who grew up in such areas, are no longer restricted to driving within the boundaries of those apartheid labour camps. This means we’re spreading our kasi driving style far and wide...
