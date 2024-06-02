WHAT: Baked Shakespeare in Stellenbosch: The Two Gentleman of Verona
WHERE: The Courtyard Café, 3 Blom Rd, Stellenbosch Central, Stellenbosch
WHEN: June 7, June 14
The Bard is back — and baked...
Following its highest success by winning the 2023 Ovation Award at The National Arts Festival, touring to The Edinburgh Fringe Festival and taking to the stage in London, South Africa’s premiere stoner acting troupe’s rendition of The Two Gentleman of Verona is coming to Stellenbosch on Friday.
Tjommies Valentine and Proteus are traversing adulthood together, yet their friendship is tested when they both fall for the same tjerrie... Betrayal, love, adventure, gender bending, audience interaction, and fight scenes only Shakespeare can conjure feature a-plenty (with a healthy dose of 420 vibes in the mix, naturellement). Tickets are available from R100 via Quicket.
Writing workshops, art, Comrades and more: what's on in June
Image: Supplied/Mak1one
WHAT: Open Book Workshop Week
WHERE: Bertha House, 67-69 Main Rd, Mowbray, Cape Town
WHEN: June 3-8
The Open Book Festival is returning to Cape Town in September, and the organisers of the spring event are this coming week offering writers looking to hone their craft the opportunity to attend workshops and masterclasses focusing on fiction writing, screenwriting, poetry, and marketing.
Facilitated by celebrated local authors, editors, agents and industry professionals, attendees with a penchant for penning words are in for a write treat.
Tickets are available from R100 via Webtickets.
Image: Supplied
WHAT: Schalk Bezuidenhout: Crowd Pleaser
WHERE: Savoy Theatre, Diaz Rd & Stirk St, Parsons Hill, Gqeberha
WHEN: June 4-9
Our favourite moustachioed, jersey-donning stand-up comic from Kempton Park is bringing his latest show, Crowd Pleaser, to the Windy City from Tuesday until Sunday. Yes, mense — Schalk Bezuidenhout is back with a brand-new comedic performance featuring content as fresh as recently applied snor wax!
Tickets for Bezuidenhout’s latest live comedic turn are available from R200 via Quicket. Get ’em while they’re hot.
Image: Supplied
WHAT: Decorex Cape Town
WHERE: Cape Town International Convention Centre, Convention Square, 1 Lower Long St
WHEN: June 6-9
Decoristas, interior designers and lifestyle industry maestros, the Cape Town stint of Decorex is taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from Thursday to Sunday.
Featuring more than 200 of the continent’s most ingenious and creative design forces, the 2024 exhibitors include Artep Studio, Bloom Space, Franke South Africa, Igoti Decor, Katte-Kwaad Designs, Lookbook + House and Leisure, Maxhosa South Africa, Oggie Hardwood Flooring, Tinyhome Africa, and Wire Haven — and that's but a fraction of what to expect ...
Tickets are available from R110 via Howler.
Image: Quicket
Image: Werner Hills
WHAT: Logos Hope Floating Book Fair
WHERE: Jetty 2, V&A Waterfront docks, Cape Town
WHEN: June 8-23
The world’s largest marine book fair is making another Mother City sojourn!
The European-by-origin MV Logos Hope will be spend two weeks docked at the V&A Waterfront, with more than 5,000 book titles on deck. From perusing the many (many books) to meeting her international literary crew to cultural shows and plays for the kids, this floating literary festival is not to be missed.
Tickets can be bought at the entrance for R10 with mahala entry for children under 12.
Image: Darren Stewart
WHAT: Comrades Marathon
WHERE: Durban to Pietermaritzburg
WHEN: June 9
Don’t possess the stamina or grit of Bruce Fordyce, Elana Meyer, Stephen Mokoka or Gerda Steyn? You can still show our country’s long-distance athletes support and bring the gees as a spectator at the 2024 Comrades Marathon!
In its 97th year, this 85.1km long ultramarathon is expected to draw nearly 100,000 supporters, spectators and runners on Sunday.
From rendezvousing at Durban City Hall at the crack of yawn (i.e. 5.30am) and ending 12 hours later at the Hollywoodbets Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg, onlookers are in for a marathon day of cheering, chanting, and general awe of running acumen. The slogan for this year's edition of the world's largest and oldest ultramarathon is Nakanjani, aka “No doubt” — for the perennial power of the Comrades remains unquestionable. Hou, bene, hou!
