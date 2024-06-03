To keep the image fresh, Haval will launch the enhanced Jolion Pro later this month. Aside from the obvious visual tweaks, the model promises a more upmarket cabin. We caught a peek at the Pro during a static display earlier this year. Our first drive of the model will happen at its official introduction on June 20.
You might remember Chinese brand Foton, with its single- and double-cab entrants little over a decade ago. The company went quiet after a cold reception for its products, with generic styling and iffy interior quality. Though they were redeemed slightly by the fitment of a Cummins-sourced diesel engine.
Foton aims to return to the market, with improved products and a fresh resolve, backed by the Combined Motor Holdings group. The brand will unveil its latest Tunland pick-up range towards the end of the month, in addition to a series of other vehicles.
Mercedes-Benz has enjoyed a fairly busy year so far from a new products perspective. The stable grows further with the addition of the latest generation E-Class this month, as well as the sleek new CLE coupé, replacing both the C-Class and E-Class coupés of before.
Eight new cars coming in June 2024
Image: Supplied
Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring is gearing up for a busy June with as many as eight new models to be tested.
You can read our impressions on the steeds in the forthcoming print editions of Lifestyle and, of course, here online.
Image: Supplied
Starting with German-owned British automaker Mini, the latest Countryman is here with a bigger footprint and more in the way of technology.
In its third iteration, the model is a prospect for fans of Mini brand values, but with a requirement for space and versatility the more compact iterations are not known for.
Image: Supplied
Visually, the newest Countryman has taken on a somewhat squarer physique, moving away from the bubble-like silhouette of before. While it packs more in terms of features, the cabin has been toned down to reflect the digital minimalism of the era. Pricing starts at R758,820.
Now for another iconic British marque: Land Rover. Spare a thought for the famed off-roader manufacturer, which clearly has a tough time with pricing, influenced by the ZAR-GBP exchange rate.
Image: Supplied
Take the updated Discovery Sport, which comes in at a starting price of R1,305,400. That makes it even more expensive than equivalent base versions of the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC. All formidable rivals.
Brand faithful followers might have a softer spot for the model, which replaced the Freelander. In its latest guise it boasts subtle exterior tweaks, as well as interior ergonomic enhancements and stronger infotainment capabilities.
Moving away from swanky crossovers and sport-utility vehicles for a second. This June Ford releases its new Transit Custom long-wheelbase van. According to the blue oval manufacturer, the new commercial vehicle is more aerodynamic, promising better fuel consumption.
Image: Supplied
It rides on a new platform and the cabin abounds with clever storage spaces, as well as the Ford SYNC 4 infotainment system, boasting embedded navigation among other highlights. Apparently it drives sharper too, adopting a new semi-trailing arm independent rear suspension design. This also contributes to a lower floor height.
Great Wall Motors has become a local market force not to be sneezed at, building itself up over the past 16 years.
Its Haval division of crossovers and sport-utility vehicles has become quite popular, spearheaded in 2021 by the Jolion. At the time we declared it the best Chinese vehicle on the market. Of course, a great deal has changed since then, with tough new rivals and evolutions in the segment overall.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz has enjoyed a fairly busy year so far from a new products perspective. The stable grows further with the addition of the latest generation E-Class this month, as well as the sleek new CLE coupé, replacing both the C-Class and E-Class coupés of before.
Image: Supplied
The new E-Class builds on the iconic business class saloon recipe that dates back to the W114, but purportedly reinvented for the modern era. Stylistically, it is unmistakably an E-Class. The CLE seems to draw heavily from the C-Class DNA pool, with its tidy proportions, scowling face and snug cockpit.
A lot has changed in the B-segment hatchback arena, slowly supplanted in popularity by similarly-sized compact crossovers.
Opel seems undeterred by prospects in a slow market, opting to launch its latest Corsa. The outgoing model is hardly a frequent sight on Mzansi roads.
Image: Supplied
Though it does offer a pleasant enough alternative to the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, even if it is outclassed in some aspects.
The new one promises to up the ante on all fronts. Whether that would be enough to sway South African shoppers is another story.
