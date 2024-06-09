Father's' Day experiences for six different types of dad
In the spirit of the day, we're sticking to the common dad tropes to help plan the perfect day with your dad, writes Andrea Nagel
09 June 2024 - 00:00
Right now, malls are decked with Father's Day paraphernalia reminding us to shop till we drop before next Sunday if we want to let our dads know how much we love and appreciate them. But really, can dad's drawers take the weight of yet another pair of Sexy Socks without collapsing? Can he burden his beard with another layer of grooming oil? Will the office withstand the latest Disney-inspired joke tie? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.