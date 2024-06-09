Hot Lunch
Keeping it real to 'ad' some magic
Melusi Mhlungu has humble rural origins, but his passion for TV commercials took him all the way to top US agencies — and then back to Jozi to drive a new campaign to revive the inner city
09 June 2024 - 00:00
Melusi Mhlungu is unnervingly open. His frank disposition is underscored by what feels like genuine wonder at the world. Talk to him for an hour over lunch in front of the fire at Food, I Love You Kitchen, Mpho Phalane’s constitution Hill joy of a restaurant, and you will come away feeling as if you had just had a masterclass in “beginner’s mind” — the Buddhist philosophy that says you should approach life afresh, without preconceived baggage and the heavy burden of your ego. ..
